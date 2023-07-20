Dry and comfortable turns hot next week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - High pressure builds tonight and a northwest wind continues to usher in some comfortable conditions. Lows drop into the 50s with highs on Friday in the lower 80s. A disturbance moves across the state bringing a slight chance for a shower or storm on Saturday. As we have seen this summer it will likely result in light if any rainfall totals. The heat kicks in next week as a ridge of high-pressure builds. Highs should climb into the 90s starting on Monday, staying that way into the beginning of next weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The three foods will compete for the People's Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair...
Finalists for Iowa State Fair’s best new food announced
A status hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia...
Status hearing held for Henry Dinkins, man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering...
Man caught hiding in driver’s back seat arrested, police say

Latest News

KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, July 20, 2023
Temperatures stay reasonable today.
Cold front brings decent days to end the work week
Temperatures stay reasonable today.
First Alert Forecast
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return