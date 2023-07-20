Dry and comfortable turns hot next week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - High pressure builds tonight and a northwest wind continues to usher in some comfortable conditions. Lows drop into the 50s with highs on Friday in the lower 80s. A disturbance moves across the state bringing a slight chance for a shower or storm on Saturday. As we have seen this summer it will likely result in light if any rainfall totals. The heat kicks in next week as a ridge of high-pressure builds. Highs should climb into the 90s starting on Monday, staying that way into the beginning of next weekend. Have a great night!

