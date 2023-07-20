Inmate facing charges after allegedly attacking nurse at Newton correctional facility

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - An inmate is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a nurse at a correctional facility in Newton.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Nathan Yeoman trapped the nurse in a room, using a computer mouse to keep the door closed.

The nurse had injuries to her leg and elbow. Another employee responding to the incident also hurt her hand.

Yeoman is charged with false imprisonment, solicitation to commit a felony, and interference with official acts.

He is already serving a 16-year sentence for sexual abuse.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.