Inmate facing charges after allegedly attacking nurse at Newton correctional facility

An inmate is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a nurse at a correctional...
An inmate is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a nurse at a correctional facility in Newton.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - An inmate is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a nurse at a correctional facility in Newton.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Nathan Yeoman trapped the nurse in a room, using a computer mouse to keep the door closed.

The nurse had injuries to her leg and elbow. Another employee responding to the incident also hurt her hand.

Yeoman is charged with false imprisonment, solicitation to commit a felony, and interference with official acts.

He is already serving a 16-year sentence for sexual abuse.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
The three foods will compete for the People's Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair...
Finalists for Iowa State Fair’s best new food announced
Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering...
Man caught hiding in driver’s back seat arrested, police say
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
A status hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia...
Status hearing held for Henry Dinkins, man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Latest News

One Iowa man decided to take up an old hobby later in life and go on a thousand-mile road trip.
92-year-old Iowa man takes on thousand mile road trip to Canadian border
Rep. Ashley Hinson introduces bipartisan legislation to combat stillbirths
Rep. Hinson introduces legislation aimed at reducing stillbirths
FILE 0 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts before signing a bill that creates education savings...
Iowa’s overhaul of state agencies is already showing results, governor says
The three foods will compete for the People's Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair...
Finalists for Iowa State Fair’s best new food announced