Terminal cancer patient gets final wish to marry girlfriend

A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school. (Source: WTVM)
By Amaya Graham and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school.

Alexander Santos was diagnosed with a non-seminoma germ cell tumor in November and was told the cancer is terminal.

The cancer spread throughout his body quickly, and treatments haven’t been working.

Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until several years later. They have been together since 2019 and have a 2-year-old son.

While Santos fights for his life, one of his last wishes was to get married.

“Life is short, and you don’t want to take it for granted,” he said.

Santos has been in and out of hospitals since he was diagnosed in the fall. This past weekend, he told his nurse at Piedmont Columbus Regional that he wanted to marry his girlfriend.

Just four days after his request, the couple got married in a hospital room.

The oncology staff helped put the wedding together, including having a wedding cake donated from Publix and throwing them a reception.

“All we want to do is make every life special, so that even in their last moments they remember the good things, not the bad,” said oncology nurse manager Ngozi Onukwue.

Doctors said Santos could live long enough to be married for just a few months or up to several years.

“It’s just like a bucket list; I’m not looking forward to a lot of time on the Earth, so it’s just something I’ve always wanted, especially with the person I love,” Santos said.

The couple is hoping to be able to take a honeymoon and need help paying for medical bills. You can donate to their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The three foods will compete for the People's Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair...
Finalists for Iowa State Fair’s best new food announced
A status hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia...
Status hearing held for Henry Dinkins, man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering...
Man caught hiding in driver’s back seat arrested, police say

Latest News

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Synagogue gunman had traumatic childhood and couldn’t function as an adult, defense expert testifies
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil...
Oil and gas companies would pay more to drill on public lands under new Biden rule
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27,...
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount,...
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant will probably create long-term shortages of some drugs hospitals need
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US worried about well-being of American soldier who ran across border as North Korea remains silent