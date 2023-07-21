Chris Stapleton announces 5th studio album titled ‘Higher,’ releases first single ‘White Horse’

Chris Stapleton has announced an upcoming album and released a new single.
Chris Stapleton has announced an upcoming album and released a new single.(Photo provided by Circle)
By Megan Grisham and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle/Gray News) - It looks like the secret is out! Chris Stapleton is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, “Higher.”

Fans can now pre-order “Higher,” which will mark his first studio release since 2020.

“Higher” is scheduled for release on November 10, with a 14-song tracklist.

His first single off the new album, “White Horse,” was also released Friday.

Back in November 2020, he dropped his fourth studio album, “Starting Over,” under the Mercury Nashville label. This album went on to achieve great recognition, winning Best Country Album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Chris Stapleton’s “Higher” tracklist:

1. What Am I Gonna Do

2. South Dakota

3. Trust

4. It Takes A Woman

5. The Fire

6. Think I’m In Love With You

7. Loving You On My Mind

8. White Horse

9. Higher

10. The Bottom

11. The Day I Die

12. Crosswind

13. Weight Of Your World

14. Mountains On My Mind

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
An inmate is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a nurse at a correctional...
Inmate facing charges after allegedly attacking nurse at Newton correctional facility
Danny Hayes was surprised to find three workers on his roof, tearing it off. He told them to...
Contractors tear up roof at wrong address, leading to nearly $10,000 in repairs
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000
Temperatures stay reasonable today.
Cold front brings decent days to end the work week

Latest News

Lawmakers in the Senate are trying to strengthen the nation’s centralized reporting system for...
Teens Targeted: Lawmakers push for bipartisan legislation to combat sextortion cases
Record-shattering deadly heat, strong storms impact several states
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
FILE - This image provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows James Gordon Meek in...
Ex-network investigative journalist pleads guilty to child pornography charges