Generally quiet weekend, hotter temperatures to follow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re in for a few typical summer-like days, before a round of summertime heat.

Expect a quiet end to the work week today, with temperatures into the 80s and partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Similar conditions will be found into the weekend, though we cannot totally rule out an isolated shower or two on Saturday. Temperatuers may also be able to climb a little higher into the mid 80s, generally.

The climb in temperatures continues into next week, with highs returning to the 90s. We may see readings that reach the upper 90s by Wednesday or Thursday next week, too. Be ready for some of the warmest weather of the season so far.

