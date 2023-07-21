Temperatures will be on the rise into next week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s going to really feel like summer for the end of July with temperatures headed up over the weekend and into next week. Look for temperatures to rise a bit each day beginning with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and pushing into the middle 90s by Tuesday. We’ll stay in the mid 90s for much of next week with muggy air bumping heat index values up a few more degrees. A small scattered shower chance is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. While most days next week will be dry and hot, built up heat and humidity could lead to some storms under the right conditions and is something we’ll continue to watch for.

