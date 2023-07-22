Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say the body of a young girl has been recovered in the Delaware River and is believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family’s vehicle by a flash flood. Authorities said Friday night that the body was found near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles from where Matilda Sheils was carried away last weekend. By physical description, authorities believe it to be her. The Philadelphia coroner will conduct an autopsy Saturday.

The search continues for Matilda’s 9-month-old brother, Conrad. Authorities have said the South Carolina family was visiting relatives and friends when they got hit by a “wall of water.” Their mother, Katie Seley, was also killed in the flood.

