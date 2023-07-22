Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood

Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood
Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania say the body of a young girl has been recovered in the Delaware River and is believed to be a 2-year-old who was one of two children swept away from their family’s vehicle by a flash flood. Authorities said Friday night that the body was found near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles from where Matilda Sheils was carried away last weekend. By physical description, authorities believe it to be her. The Philadelphia coroner will conduct an autopsy Saturday.

The search continues for Matilda’s 9-month-old brother, Conrad. Authorities have said the South Carolina family was visiting relatives and friends when they got hit by a “wall of water.” Their mother, Katie Seley, was also killed in the flood.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
More than four decades after Laura Kempton was killed in 1981, law enforcement officials...
Police say DNA technology has identified killer in unsolved death of woman in 1981
Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple get first apartment together
A woman killed herself and three kids in the Tulsa area.
Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine

Latest News

Barbie mania sweeps Latin America, but sometimes takes on a macabre tone
Barbie mania sweeps Latin America, but sometimes takes on a macabre tone
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan
A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement.
Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring
Fierce protests have been rocking Israel for months. What's fueling them?
Fierce protests have been rocking Israel for months. What’s fueling them?