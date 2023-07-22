Cupkin children’s cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through earlier this year.

Consumers in possession of the recalled Cupkin cups are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund. No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported to date. In a response to the recall, Cupkin noted that it intiated the voluntary recall after receiving consumer feedback and conducting additional testing. Lead was not detected during the products’ intital development, the brand added.

