Fierce protests have been rocking Israel for months. What’s fueling them?

Fierce protests have been rocking Israel for months. What's fueling them?
Fierce protests have been rocking Israel for months. What's fueling them?(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — For seven months, a grassroots Israeli protest movement has rallied against a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary spearheaded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies. The overhaul calls for sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary.

Netanyahu’s allies say the overhaul will rein in the power of unelected judges. But protesters, who make up a wide swath of Israeli society, say the overhaul amounts to regime change, pushing Israel toward autocracy. The protests have blocked major highways and thronged Israel’s main airport and train stations ahead of a vote on a key piece of legislation Monday. If the bill is passed, those protests could gain steam in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
More than four decades after Laura Kempton was killed in 1981, law enforcement officials...
Police say DNA technology has identified killer in unsolved death of woman in 1981
Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple get first apartment together
A woman killed herself and three kids in the Tulsa area.
Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine

Latest News

Barbie mania sweeps Latin America, but sometimes takes on a macabre tone
Barbie mania sweeps Latin America, but sometimes takes on a macabre tone
Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood
Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan
A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement.
Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring