As he leaves Phoenix’s blistering sun, AP’s climate news director reflects on desert life

As he leaves Phoenix's blistering sun, AP's climate news director reflects on desert life
As he leaves Phoenix's blistering sun, AP's climate news director reflects on desert life(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — For four years, The Associated Press’ global climate and environment news director, Peter Prengaman, has lived in Phoenix. The city is currently experiencing an extreme heat wave even by the extreme standards of America’s hottest big city.

This weekend, Prengaman is preparing to move his family to New York for work and leave the Arizona heat behind. He says he wonders about what this latest, record-breaking heat wave may say about the future of the city, and extreme weather in general, as the Earth warms from climate change.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple get first apartment together
More than four decades after Laura Kempton was killed in 1981, law enforcement officials...
Police say DNA technology has identified killer in unsolved death of woman in 1981
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
A woman killed herself and three kids in the Tulsa area.
Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide
An inmate is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a nurse at a correctional...
Inmate facing charges after allegedly attacking nurse at Newton correctional facility

Latest News

Generic police lights
Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water
A longtime Connecticut state police trooper has been suspended for submitting false tickets,...
Report: Trooper suspended for submitting false tickets; listing drivers as ‘Native American’
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims