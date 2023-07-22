Sunshine with a few chances for showers and storms on Saturday

Sunshine with a few chances for showers and storms on Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a sunny morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Even though we’re starting our Saturday quietly, isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the evening. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances diminish by the late evening with a clearing sky overnight.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat is forecasted to build into Eastern Iowa this week with highs in the low to mid 90s beginning on Monday.

