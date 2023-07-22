Turning up the heat and humidity

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered showers and storms come to an end tonight. Beyond this, temperatures will soar in the coming days. Sunday looks to begin quiet with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Temperatures will bump up into the mid to upper 80s. Mother Nature turns up the heat even more for the workweek. Highs look to top out around 90 on Monday with middle 90s the rest of the week. Humidity will also be on the rise and heat index values should climb to the triple digits. Remember to take breaks and drink plenty of water during this prolonged period of heat!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.