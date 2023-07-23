Hazy, humid, warm, and partly cloudy on Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a hazy afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri due to wildfire smoke high up in the atmosphere. The sky will likely be hazy through at least Monday and Tuesday, but for now dense smoke isn’t expected to reach the surface or have a major impact on our air quality. Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the low 60s with a mostly clear sky for most of the night. However, a few clouds could make their way into the region late tonight.

Therefore, we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds on Monday. The clouds should clear out of the area on Monday afternoon ushering in plenty of sunshine behind the haze. Highs on Monday look close to seasonal in the low to mid 80s. The main story this week will be the heat. Beginning on Tuesday, highs are expected to reach the 90s.

