Sunny and warm on Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We woke up to a partly cloudy sky and a few isolated showers across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Sunday morning. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly sunny sky with only a few clouds. Tonight, will be quiet with a mostly clear sky across the area and lows dropping into the 60s.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday along with highs in the 80s. For now, no severe weather is expected. The rest of the week looks hot and dry.

