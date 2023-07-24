Des Moines man uses adaptive bike to take park in 2023 RAGBRAI

Jul. 24, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - One Des Moines man is getting to take part in this year’s RAGBRAI thanks to a special set of wheels.

As a child, Quincy Hostager was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy which makes physical activity hard.

In 2018, he was given an adaptive bike from the ‘Make A Wish’ Foundation.

It has a place for Quincy to sit in the front as his dad pedals behind him. The bike can also convert into a wheelchair.

On Wednesday, Quincy will take the ride from Ames to Des Moines, in what his family says will be a special moment.

“We know he loves being outside and on the bike,” Dan said. “It worked out to where we could get a gift that he could enjoy for years to come. Anybody regardless of their ability can be on a bike if they want to.”

Team Quincy is also raising money for the ‘Make A Wish’ Foundation ahead of their ride.

So far they have raised close to $7,000.

