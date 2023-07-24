Heat builds throughout the week

Sunshine and warm temperatures are likely today.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll start off warm this week, and only increase highs from there.

Expect readings to approach 90 degrees by this afternoon with mostly sunny skies for most of it. A bit of a southerly breeze will be present, too, though it shouldn’t be overly strong. There’s a very slim chance of an isolated shower or storm by this afternoon, but the most likely outcome is for things to stay dry. A somewhat better chance for scattered storms arrives tonight, well after dark.

Highs will reach the upper 90s or even low 100s by the second half of the work week, with heat index values pushing past even those already hot readings. Please plan on taking steps to help keep yourself healthy later this week during that heat, which includes drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak heating. If you cannot avoid them, such as for work, make sure to take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas if possible.

Scattered storms are possible during the nighttime hours, here or there, though the chances are all quite slim this week. A somewhat better chance arrives on Saturday, potentially ushering in some modestly cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend.

