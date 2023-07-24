Hot and humid this week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Hot and humid weather headline the forecast throughout this week. Temperatures for the rest of the week rise to the mid 90s in the afternoons. With dew points pushing into the upper 60s and low 70s, heat indexes look to rise to the upper 90s and triple digits for several hours each day. Take care to limit strenuous outdoor activities and take breaks in the shade along with drinking plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty. There are a few chances for showers or storms that could result from all of the built up warmth and moisture, but getting these triggered is the key ingredient we are still watching for. While limited, these appear most likely Tuesday night into Wednesday at this time with another small chance Friday.

