RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause

By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - Monday was the final day of RAGBRAI in Siouxland. Riders woke up in Storm Lake and spent the day pedaling to Carroll, passing through Early Lake View Breda and Mt. Carmel.

The theme of Monday’s ride was “I Ride 4 Day,” where riders emphasized the causes and movements they stand for, or in this case, pedal for.

”Bike MS is a fundraising ride for the National MS Society,” said Craig Miekles. “And our team formed in 2015 to honor my brother-in-law who had MS and we ride for him and all those affected by MS.”

Bike MS took their first ride for their cause in 2016, and since that first day, they’ve been hooked.

“So RAGBRAI really gives us an opportunity to connect with others who ride with Bike MS and to share our message and our story,” said Miekles.“

Many are riding for loved ones they’ve lost.

“My dad and I decided to ride RAGBRAI, this is his ninth time, he is 86 years old. when we were thinking about what we wanted to do, I lost my brother 10 years ago to cancer, and we decided to support the Livestrong Foundation,” said Steve Kelley.

Live Strong is a nonprofit created by cyclist Lance Armstrong, to help support those with cancer.

“They’ve support for you, loved ones, support for yourself, whether that is mentally, physical,” said Kelley. “All of that support at no cost is a huge difference. All the money that is raised is going to help hundreds and hundreds of people.”

“I’m riding for the American Heart Association, it’s an association we have supported for a very long time,” said Diana Domeyer Kock. “Unfortunately, we had two people that we know very well pass away unexpectedly this year. We thought for the 50th RAGBRAI, what a better time to do something, not only for fun but for a good cause.”

