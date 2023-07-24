Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly Des Moines drive-by shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty to first degree murder for his role in a deadly drive-by shooting at a Des Moines high school.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Nyang Mai Chamdual pleaded guilty, and is one of ten people prosecutors charged in the case.

Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez-Perez died in the shooting last year outside of East High School. Two other teens were seriously injured.

Police say gunshots fired outside the school came from several shooters in several vehicles.

Chamdual was 14 at the time of the shooting. The sheriff’s office says he will now return to juvenile court until he turns 18.

A judge will then sentence him in adult court. He could face life in prison with the chance of parole.

