Agreement reached to keep state high school football playoffs in the UNI-Dome through 2027

The interior of the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on September 4, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state high school football playoffs will continue to be played in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls through at least the 2027 season, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

The longstanding partnership between the IHSAA and the University of Northern Iowa brings on average more than 25,000 spectators to the UNI-Dome over a two-week period in November for the semifinal and championship games.

IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating said the agreement reached to extend the partnership over the next five years will allow spectators to enjoy the games out of the elements and in the comfort of the UNI-Dome.

The IHSAA has invested in long-term improvement projects at the UNI-Dome, contributing to the three-phased, $50 million renovation project.

The state football playoffs have contributed to the venue’s estimated $17 million in annual economic impact.

Find more information about the renovations here.

