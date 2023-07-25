Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas, according to authorities.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
Officer who put woman in police car hit by train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says
A 1-year-old girl identified by her mother as Nevaeh Fugate drowned in a children’s swimming...
1-year-old playing in backyard drowns in child’s swimming pool, police say
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa....
Rob Sand heads to Ottumwa as part of ‘100 Town Hall’ tour

Latest News

In this image provide by NOAA, a fish swims near coral showing signs of bleaching at Cheeca...
Water at tip of Florida hits hot tub level, may have set world record for warmest seawater
This photo provided by the University of Miami Coral Reef Futures Lab, shows fire coral and...
Florida Keys coral reefs are already bleaching as water temps hit record highs, scientists say
A student in Wisconsin works as a professional mermaid and teaches others.
This university student teaches others how to be mermaids with certified classes
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York.
Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network