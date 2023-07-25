Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning

Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky over Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri along with warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We’ll have a partly cloudy, albeit hazy sky today due to wildfire smoke. Temperatures will be very hot this afternoon in the mid 90s. If you have to spend anytime outside this afternoon, make sure to take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water.

Isolated storms are possible after midnight tonight and early tomorrow morning. Storms in our far eastern counties could become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the main hazards. However, tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

