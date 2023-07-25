News magazine program Investigate TV + debuts this fall

(Gray News) - Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called InvestigateTV+. Beginning on September 11, the program will showcase groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV unit, plus consumer, health and original content curated from Gray’s 113 local markets. The program will air Monday-Friday at 7:30 a.m. on KYOU Fox 15 and at 5:00p.m. on KYOU NBC 15.2 In light of the tremendous audience reaction to Gray’s InvestigateTV weekend show, including average viewership of 1.2 million households per week, Gray decided to launch InvestigateTV+ weekdays. Gray’s local stations will air both the weekday program (InvestigateTV+) and the weekend program (InvestigateTV) across all of its markets. In addition, Gray will make these programs available to non-owned local television stations in markets outside of its station footprint. “Gray is the leading source of stories that make a difference in every market we serve, while InvestigateTV is known for innovative journalism that gets results. The InvestigateTV+ program will allow us to connect even more viewers to impactful storytelling from coast to coast,” Gray Senior Managing Vice President Sandy Breland said. InvestigateTV+ will be hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell. Zurik is Vice President of Investigations for InvestigateTV and works as an anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter at WVUE in New Orleans. He has been honored with journalism’s top honors including two George Foster Peabody Awards and twelve National Edward R. Murrow Awards. Tisha Powell is an anchor at WAFB in Baton Rouge and a veteran journalist with experience reporting across the country and interviewing newsmakers including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Dr. Jill Biden. InvestigateTV+ will combine the strength of Gray’s network of local newsrooms with a dedicated reporting team to provide a daily resource of information that empowers viewers. Managing Editor Greg Phillips will lead daily production and a dedicated editorial team. He was most recently Executive Producer of Investigations for InvestigateTV and has been a part of teams that won Peabody, duPont, and National Murrow Awards. Award-winning Executive Producer Jennifer Nickels joins Phillips on the management team. “Storytelling is our North Star. We have assembled a team of experienced, community-focused journalists who will work closely with Gray’s local stations to deliver in-depth stories from around America that inform and inspire every day,” Zurik said.
Weekdays 5:00pm NBC weekdays 7:30 am Fox
Weekdays 5:00pm NBC weekdays 7:30 am Fox(Gray TV Staff)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
Officer who put woman in police car hit by train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says
A few clouds develop during the day.
Heat builds throughout the week
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. runs toward first base during a baseball game against the...
Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims

Latest News

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa....
Rob Sand heads to Ottumwa as part of ‘100 Town Hall’ tour
1
Raw milk now legal to sell in Iowa
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly Des Moines drive-by shooting