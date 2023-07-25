Rob Sand heads to Ottumwa as part of ‘100 Town Hall’ tour

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa....
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa. Sand may face new challenges in his quest to track taxpayer dollars after a new law takes effect Saturday that allows state agencies to deny his office access to information and bars him from making an appeal in court. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will be in the southeastern part of the State on Tuesday as part of his ‘100 town hall’ tour.

As part of his promise to meet Iowans, Sand will appear in Sigourney, Ottumwa, Bloomfield, Keosauqua, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, and Keokuk on July 25th, to talk and answer questions about the condition of the state’s finances and governance.

The town halls are open to the public.

Sand is expected to his opposition to the ‘School Voucher bill’ as well as legislation that would prevent his office from going to court against another statewide elected official, department, or agency to enforce a subpoena for documents.

Sand will visit the following places:

  • Legion Park, W Spring Street, Sigourney, IA 52591
    • Tuesday, July 25, 9:30 am-10:30 am
  • Jimmy Jones Shelter, 1 Joe Lord Memorial Dr, Ottumwa, IA 52501
    • Tuesday, July 25, 11:30 am-12:30 pm
  • Bloomfield City Park, Bloomfield, IA 52537
    • Tuesday, July 25, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm
  • Riverfront Park, Keosauqua, IA 52565
    • Tuesday, July 25, 2:30 pm-3:30 pm
  • Central Park, 107 S Main Street, Fairfield, IA 52556
    • Tuesday, July 25, 4:00 pm-5:00 pm
  • Cranes Pond Park, Mount Pleasant, IA 52641
    • Tuesday, July 25, 6:00 pm-7:00 pm
  • Lee County Courthouse, 25 N 7th Street, Keokuk, IA 52632
    • Tuesday, July 25, 7:45 pm-8:45 pm

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny and warm on Sunday
Sunny and warm on Sunday
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say
Police say the suspect used a 12-inch butcher knife in the stabbings, which left three women...
Man suspected of stabbing 4 at random shot to death by police

Latest News

Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly Des Moines drive-by shooting
One woman’s love for horses led her to a life of service and some special recognitions from the...
Iowa woman’s love of horses earns special recognition from Iowa State Fair
One Des Moines man is getting to take part in this year's RAGBRAI thanks to a special set of...
Des Moines man uses adaptive bike to take part in 2023 RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI is underway as riders get ready to head out for day two.
RAGBRAI 50: ‘You never forget your first ride’