Rob Sand heads to Ottumwa as part of ‘100 Town Hall’ tour

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will be in the southeastern part of the State on Tuesday as part of his ‘100 town hall’ tour.

As part of his promise to meet Iowans, Sand will appear in Sigourney, Ottumwa, Bloomfield, Keosauqua, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, and Keokuk on July 25th, to talk and answer questions about the condition of the state’s finances and governance.

The town halls are open to the public.

Sand is expected to his opposition to the ‘School Voucher bill’ as well as legislation that would prevent his office from going to court against another statewide elected official, department, or agency to enforce a subpoena for documents.

Sand will visit the following places:

Legion Park, W Spring Street, Sigourney, IA 52591 Tuesday, July 25, 9:30 am-10:30 am

Jimmy Jones Shelter, 1 Joe Lord Memorial Dr, Ottumwa, IA 52501 Tuesday, July 25, 11:30 am-12:30 pm

Bloomfield City Park, Bloomfield, IA 52537 Tuesday, July 25, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm

Riverfront Park, Keosauqua, IA 52565 Tuesday, July 25, 2:30 pm-3:30 pm

Central Park, 107 S Main Street, Fairfield, IA 52556 Tuesday, July 25, 4:00 pm-5:00 pm

Cranes Pond Park, Mount Pleasant, IA 52641 Tuesday, July 25, 6:00 pm-7:00 pm

Lee County Courthouse, 25 N 7th Street, Keokuk, IA 52632 Tuesday, July 25, 7:45 pm-8:45 pm



Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.