Dangerous heat through Friday

Dangerous heat is with us as we end the week.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Dangerous heat is with us as we end the week. Look for highs Thursday and Friday in the upper 90s with heat index values climbing past 100 for several hours each afternoon. A heat advisory is in place. Prolonged periods of heat like this are dangerous and can become deadly if you don’t take precautions. Limit time outdoors during the peak heating of the day and drink plenty of water. Eating light and wearing light colored, light weight, loose fitting clothing are also good ideas. The build up heat and humidity is likely to lead to at least a few storms Friday, some of which could be strong to severe. Stay with TV9 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
A 1-year-old girl identified by her mother as Nevaeh Fugate drowned in a children’s swimming...
1-year-old playing in backyard drowns in child’s swimming pool, police say
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
RAGBRAI 50: Riding for a cause
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa....
Rob Sand heads to Ottumwa as part of ‘100 Town Hall’ tour
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say

Latest News

Dangerous heat is with us as we end the week.
First Alert Forecast
A steamy Wednesday after early morning storms
A steamy Wednesday after early morning storms
A steamy Wednesday after early morning storms
A steamy Wednesday after early morning storms
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning