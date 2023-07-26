Dangerous heat through Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Dangerous heat is with us as we end the week. Look for highs Thursday and Friday in the upper 90s with heat index values climbing past 100 for several hours each afternoon. A heat advisory is in place. Prolonged periods of heat like this are dangerous and can become deadly if you don’t take precautions. Limit time outdoors during the peak heating of the day and drink plenty of water. Eating light and wearing light colored, light weight, loose fitting clothing are also good ideas. The build up heat and humidity is likely to lead to at least a few storms Friday, some of which could be strong to severe. Stay with TV9 for updates.

