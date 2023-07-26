Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Authorities are working a collapse and fire involving a large crane on top of a high-rise building in Manhattan Wednesday morning, the New York Fire Department said.

The crane is located on a vacant building under construction, local media reported.

On top of the crane’s platform, flames and smoke are seen in images captured by local media.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
A 1-year-old girl identified by her mother as Nevaeh Fugate drowned in a children’s swimming...
1-year-old playing in backyard drowns in child’s swimming pool, police say
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa....
Rob Sand heads to Ottumwa as part of ‘100 Town Hall’ tour
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
Officer who put woman in police car hit by train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says

Latest News

Florida may have set record for warmest seawater
GM announced that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is returning to the market.
Chevy Bolt EV is returning to market
FILE - Ocean currents help regulate global weather patterns.
World’s ocean currents system heading for collapse, study says
FILE - Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in...
A Lyle Lovett band member spotted a noose in Montana. Police are investigating it as hate crime