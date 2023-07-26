A steamy Wednesday after early morning storms

A steamy Wednesday after early morning storms
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -After the early morning rain rain, the main story for today will be the heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon until 9 p.m. Thursday evening along and south of Highway 30 with heat indexes up to 105 possible. If you have to spend anytime outside make sure to take lots of breaks and drink plenty of water. Along with the heat, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday look very hot with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes in the triple digits. Temperatures will cool slightly this weekend into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
A 1-year-old girl identified by her mother as Nevaeh Fugate drowned in a children’s swimming...
1-year-old playing in backyard drowns in child’s swimming pool, police say
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa....
Rob Sand heads to Ottumwa as part of ‘100 Town Hall’ tour
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
Officer who put woman in police car hit by train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says

Latest News

A steamy Wednesday after early morning storms
A steamy Wednesday after early morning storms
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid weather headline the forecast throughout this week.
Hot and humid this week