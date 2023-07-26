A steamy Wednesday after early morning storms

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -After the early morning rain rain, the main story for today will be the heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon until 9 p.m. Thursday evening along and south of Highway 30 with heat indexes up to 105 possible. If you have to spend anytime outside make sure to take lots of breaks and drink plenty of water. Along with the heat, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday look very hot with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes in the triple digits. Temperatures will cool slightly this weekend into the upper 80s.

