Teacher fired for attending drag show

A Christian school teacher in Texas was fired from her job after going to a drag show and posting it on social media. (Credit: KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas teacher has been fired after going to a drag show in Houston.

The Christian school where she worked for nearly two decades says she violated their school policy, but the teacher said that she does not think the policy is very “Christian.”

Kristi Maris calls her first drag show a “blast,” and she proudly posted photos and videos on Facebook after attending. Soon after, she got an unexpected phone call.

“I feel like we were treated like criminals,” she said.

After 19 years at First Baptist Academy in Baytown, Texas, Maris was fired. She said a coworker was also fired.

According to the school’s senior pastor, it is all because of one line in the school operating policies manual that says, “I will act in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook and in my community.”

Maris had agreed to the clause but didn’t realize she was breaking it by going to a drag show.

“They’re entertainers. No, I would’ve never thought in a million years that this would happen. Never. We were in disbelief. We still are. We were heartbroken. We had relationships with parents and the kids, and I didn’t even get to say goodbye to a lot of the kids,” she said.

Maris was a physical education teacher so dedicated to her job that she had gone back to school several years ago for an extra certification.

She is also a devout Christian and said that she hopes her kids learn “to love everybody equally.”

“Say that was my son, I would love him. It wouldn’t matter to me as long as he’s happy. I want everybody else to do that, too,“ Maris said.

While Maris is done with teaching for now, she said that she is not done having a blast.

“Yeah, I’ll do it again. It was too much fun, and it was good music!” she said.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon with storms possible tonight & Wednesday morning
A 1-year-old girl identified by her mother as Nevaeh Fugate drowned in a children’s swimming...
1-year-old playing in backyard drowns in child’s swimming pool, police say
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand talks with residents, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Audubon, Iowa....
Rob Sand heads to Ottumwa as part of ‘100 Town Hall’ tour
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
Officer who put woman in police car hit by train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says

Latest News

FDNY give presser on crane collapse
Kevin Spacey expresses his thanks after he was found not guilty of sex crimes.
Kevin Spacey responds to verdict
LIVE: Hunter Biden pleads guilty
Mazeigh Grace
‘My daughter’s life is in a box’: Parents seek answers after 3-month-old dies at day care
A doctor was shot and wounded inside a medical facility and the suspect was hospitalized after...
Man suspected of shooting and injuring Dallas-area doctor was then shot and injured by police