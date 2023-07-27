Excessive heat here for today and Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Heat index readings will reach 100 by late morning today, and likely stay there for several hours.

Air temperatures will reach the upper 90s for a high today, with areas of partly cloudy skies possible. When combined with very moist dew points in the 70s, heat index values will be high enough to cause health concerns for those who are exposed to the high heat for longer periods of time.

If you must be outside today, make sure to avoid strenuous activities like work or exercise. If your job requires you to work outdoors, then take frequent breaks in an air conditioned space and drink plenty of water. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to give your body space for sweat to evaporate. Mostly, just don’t overdo it; while it gets hot every year in the summer, this type of heat deserves caution. Always check the backseat before leaving your vehicle for any amount of tie; pets and people cannot stand this type of heat for long.

Brush up on the symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which is a medical emergency:

Symptoms for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KCRG)

Isolated showers or storms could develop across parts of the area later today, but the chance is fairly slim. Similarly, a few showers and storms could trickle into the area from the north late tonight, but that chance is unclear. The most likely area for those storms to track would be just east of our area, but it’s worth watching out for.

Another storm chance arrives later in the day on Friday, with a cold front finally starting to push through the area. This could lead to clusters of storms, some of which could be strong to severe. The highest risk for that type of storm will be in southeast Iowa, where large hail or damaging winds could occur.

Somewhat cooler air arrives this weekend behind the front, though highs will stay near or above normal for the remainder of the 7-day forecast. There is some indication hotter temperatures could return by the middle of next week as highs get closer to 90 once again.

