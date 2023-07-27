Hot & humid Friday with storms possible Friday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was another hot and humid day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes in the 100s. A few showers also moved through our area this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance for showers.

Friday we’ll have a mostly sunny sky during the day, but there is a chance for showers and storms Friday night. Some storms on Friday night could become strong to severe with damaging wind and large hail possible. Partly cloudy and slightly cooler temperatures, in the mid to upper 80s are expected this weekend into Monday. More showers and storms are possible during the middle of next week.

