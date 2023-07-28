Dangerous heat possible again, with some relief on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front will bring a change in temperatures for the weekend into next week, but it could be a bit rocky as it passes by.

Before that, expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s today, along with heat index values of 100 to 110 at times. This level of heat can jeopardize your health if you’re not careful. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the daytime today, including work or exercise. If you must work outdoors, then make sure to take frequent breaks in an air conditioned space. Drink plenty of water and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes.

Don’t forget: check the backseat before you get out of your car each time. People and pets could quickly face a life-threatening situation if left in a closed car today. Take them out every time.

Compare some of the effects of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the latter of which is a medical emergency:

Later this afternoon into tonight, some scattered storms become possible, with the chance increasing as the night goes on. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe, especially in southeast Iowa. Damaging wind and large hail are threats, along with some heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter indoors away from windows and exterior walls on the lowest floor of your home.

Behind the front, northerly winds usher in cooler air, though it will be far from cold. Highs still will reach the mid to upper 80s, but the real relief comes in lower humidity levels. While not the driest air you’ve ever felt, the heat index will be of little to no concern this weekend.

A gradual warm-up is possible toward the middle of next week, with a few showers or storms becoming possible, too.

