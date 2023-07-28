Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership...
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver. Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

The company says in documents posted by government safety regulators Friday that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the rear axle housing. That can chafe the wiring and cause a short circuit, which can turn on the parking brake without action from the driver, increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers may see a parking brake warning light and a warning message on the dashboard.

Ford says in documents that it has 918 warranty claims and three field reports of wire chafing in North America. Of these, 299 indicated unexpected parking brake activation, and 19 of these happened while the trucks were being driven.

The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rear wiring harness. If protective tape is worn through, the harness will be replaced. If the tape isn’t worn, dealers will install a protective tie strap and tape wrap.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Sept. 11.

Owners with questions can call Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Hot & humid Friday with storms possible Friday night
Hot & humid Friday with storms possible Friday night
Police in Burlington are asking for help finding missing 14-year-old Caydence Roberts.
Burlington police searching for missing 14-year-old
Wayne Lee Wickenkamp
Officials seeking public’s help in locating fugitive
A 73-year-old man has died after he was crushed by a tractor this week in Texas.
73-year-old man crushed to death by John Deere tractor, officials say

Latest News

A heat wave could get even worse in the coming days as temperatures soar.
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
A variety of soup sold at Trader Joe's is being recalled.
Discovery of bugs prompts Trader Joe’s broccoli cheddar soup recall in 7 states
Bone fragments believed to be from Beethoven are back in Vienna after sitting in a locked...
Fragments of Beethoven's skull possibly found in drawer
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a...
Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge dropped in June to lowest level in more than 2 years