Tim McGraw to bring ‘Standing Room Only Tour’ to Des Moines in 2024

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Tim McGraw is bringing his “Standing Room Only Tour” to Des Moines next year.

The performance at the Wells Fargo Arena is set for March 21, 2024, and will feature his biggest hits along with songs from his upcoming album “Standing Room Only.”

Special guest singer-songwriter Carly Pearce is joining him for the tour.

Tickets are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 4 through Hy-VeeTix.com.

