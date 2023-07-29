Some storms possible early, generally more comfortable air around

Some showers and storms are possible early, but overall nicer weather is expected.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A complex of showers and storms may try to move into the area this morning, though they will be outrunning better ingredients for severe weather found to our west.

These storms developed in Nebraska overnight and are pushing east-southeast today. The overall trend will be for these storms to move into northern Missouri as they potentially weaken, but places our Missouri counties at some threat for strong storms. Gusty winds would be the main threat. In southeast Iowa, the strong storm threat is lower, though some showers or storms are possible as the complex moves by.

After this activity that affects us later this morning, drier conditions will move in. Dew points will start to fall, too, setting up a comfortable finish to the weekend. Highs in the 80s are likely both days, a marked improvement over the last few days’ very uncomfortable weather.

Monday looks to stay dry with low 80s for highs, before some chances for showers and storms work their way back in for the middle of next week. This comes along with a modest warm-up, before a cold front on Thursday pushes in some more reasonable temperatures once again.

