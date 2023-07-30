80s and dry on Sunday

80s and dry on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with lows dropping into the 60s. Sunday morning we’ll wake up to a sunny sky, perfect for those heading to church. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with fairly seasonal highs in the 80s. We’ll continue to have dry and fairly seasonal high temperatures in the 80s as we end July and begin August.

However, another round of showers and storms is possible by Tuesday & Wednesday. For now, strong to severe storms are not expected.

