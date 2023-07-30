A few showers possible Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Tonight, lows will cool into the 60s with a partly cloudy sky and a chance for showers. Monday morning we’ll wake up to scattered showers and potentially a few storms, which could continue into the afternoon.

During the day Tuesday looks dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. However, showers and storms are possible beginning Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday. For now, strong to severe storms aren’t expected. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through at least next weekend.

