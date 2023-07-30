A great July day!

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The last few days of July will be seasonal and less muggy. Look for highs today to climb into the middle 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s will help things feel relatively comfortable as far as July days go! We’ll wrap up July tomorrow with a similar day – highs in the middle 80s and dew points around 60 with a mix of sun and clouds. August begins dry for the day Tuesday but storm chances pick up late Tuesday into Wednesday.

