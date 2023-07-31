City of Ottumwa dismisses three firefighters for misconduct

Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September...
Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September 11th, 2001.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation into misconduct, the City of Ottumwa has let go of three firefighters.

According to officials, the decision was made to let go of two firefighters “for actions and behaviors that violated department rules, safe practices, and the values and standards of the City of Ottumwa.

They say another firefighter was also terminated “for failure to adequately lead those under his command and further displaying an attitude of indifference toward holding employees accountable to the values and standards of the department and the City of Ottumwa.”

A spokesperson for the City says they are aiming to fill the positions as soon as possible, sending out the following statement:

“We take all instances of misconduct very seriously.  This decision was not made lightly.  We expect all employees to adhere to our city’s policies and maintain the highest standards of conduct and professionalism.  We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the city remains a safe and ethical environment for our staff.

We are committed to a continuity of public service as we work through the staffing changes and will contact relevant staff to discuss the temporary distribution of responsibilities related to the departure of these individuals.  We aim to permanently fill these positions as soon as possible.  We appreciate the community’s support and understanding during this sensitive time.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near...
Melting ice near Matterhorn reveals remains of climber missing for 37 years
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A few showers possible Monday
A few showers possible Monday

Latest News

Jordan Marcus Simon
Work release escape in Ottumwa
Weekdays 5:00pm NBC, Weekdays 7:30am Fox
News magazine program Investigate TV + debuts this fall
You-pick farms lose customers and crops through heat, drought and haze in Iowa
You-pick farms lose customers and crops through heat, drought and haze in Iowa
Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled