Seasonal and sunny to end July

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll wrap up July today with seasonal and sunny weather. Today should look quite similar to yesterday with highs in the low to middle 80s and a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Humidity remains low again too! August starts off tomorrow in a similar manner, but storm chances are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday night. Look for precipitation to be more likely the farther south you are. Outside of this, the rest of the week appears dry with similar temperatures in mid to upper 80s. Another rain chance is possible at the end of the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.