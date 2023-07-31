Showers & storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a few clouds across Southern Iowa and some showers in our Missouri counties today. Tonight, lows will cool into the 60s with a partly clear sky.

A few isolated showers are possible on Tuesday along with some cloud cover and highs in the 80s. However, the better chance for showers and storms begins on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected. Thursday and Friday both look dry with temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms are also possible on Saturday.

