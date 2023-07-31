Showers & storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday

Showers & storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a few clouds across Southern Iowa and some showers in our Missouri counties today. Tonight, lows will cool into the 60s with a partly clear sky.

A few isolated showers are possible on Tuesday along with some cloud cover and highs in the 80s. However, the better chance for showers and storms begins on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected. Thursday and Friday both look dry with temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms are also possible on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near...
Melting ice near Matterhorn reveals remains of climber missing for 37 years
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A few showers possible Monday
A few showers possible Monday

Latest News

Showers & storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
Showers & storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
We’ll wrap up July today with seasonal and sunny weather.
Seasonal and sunny to end July
We’ll wrap up July today with seasonal and sunny weather.
First Alert Forecst
A few showers possible Monday
A few showers possible Monday