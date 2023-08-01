91-year-old Iowa man still a regular at YMCA for 84-years

Russell Weeden, better known as Buck, has been going to the Marshalltown YMCA for the past 84...
Russell Weeden, better known as Buck, has been going to the Marshalltown YMCA for the past 84 years.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - One Iowa man has been dedicated to his gym for decades.

Russell Weeden, better known as Buck, has been going to the Marshalltown YMCA for the past 84 years.

Buck is now 91-years-old. His workouts have been a part of his routine since he was little.

He first started coming to the Y at 7-years-old. The building looked very different then.

He was a varsity baseball player at Iowa State in the early 50’s. And up until a few years ago, he was going to the YMCA five days a week.

Now, he is no longer lifting weights. Instead, he focuses on cardio. But he says he has no plans to slow down.

“I don’t mind it,” Weeden said. “It’s enjoyable. I see people I know.”

Staff at the YMCA say they have grown attached to seeing Buck every week.

He said his regular cardio workouts have been the key to his good health and longevity.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers & storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
Showers & storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September...
City of Ottumwa dismisses three firefighters for misconduct
Jordan Marcus Simon
Work release escape in Ottumwa
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

The Iowa Department of Transportation is soft-launching its long-awaited Mobile ID app.
Iowa DOT soft launches mobile ID app
Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September...
City of Ottumwa dismisses three firefighters for misconduct
Jordan Marcus Simon
Work release escape in Ottumwa
Weekdays 5:00pm NBC, Weekdays 7:30am Fox
News magazine program Investigate TV + debuts this fall