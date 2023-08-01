Interim Athletics Director starts Tuesday at Univ. of Iowa after Barta’s retirement

The University of Iowa’s new interim athletics director is starting on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s new interim athletics director is starting on Tuesday.

The University named Beth Goetz to serve as the director after Gary Barta announced his retirement earlier this year.

Goetz is Iowa’s Deputy athletics director and was at Ball State and the University of Connecticut before that.

University leaders say they plan to conduct a nation-wide search to fill the position next year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Showers & storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
Showers & storms possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September...
City of Ottumwa dismisses three firefighters for misconduct
Jordan Marcus Simon
Work release escape in Ottumwa
Temperatures reach the mid 80s.
Shower and storm chances pick up tonight
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’