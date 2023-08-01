Iowa State Quarterback charged criminally with illegal sports betting

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to reported violations of gaming rules and gambling activities.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to reported violations of gaming rules and gambling activities.

Gambling is illegal for individuals under the age of 21. It is also a breach of University and NCAA Policies for athletes.

According to the criminal complaint, Dekkers engaged in a scheme to disguise his identity and manipulate online transactions in order to create the appearance that the transactions were made by a family member and not him. The complaint alleges that Dekkers’ use of an account associated with a non-athlete individual allowed him to circumvent scrutiny and sidestep policies from the NCAA and Iowa State University.

Prosecutors for the State of Iowa state that Wagers routinely and consistently were placed from Dekkers’ personal phone and that he wagered on activities “related to sporting events, such as NCAA-sanctioned contests and events sponsored by the Iowa State Athletic Department.”

Dekkers allegedly made approximately 297 wagers while under age, 26 of which were placed on Iowa State University sporting events. One wage was placed on the 2021 Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

