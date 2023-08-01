Iowa tops 2023 list of best states to retire in

Cedar Rapids downtown.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study ranking the best and worst states to retire may surprise you.

Consumer financial services company, Bankrate, looked at five categories across all 50 states - affordability, overall well-being, the cost and quality of healthcare, weather and crime.

Iowa topped the list for 2023. Last year, Florida ranked number one, but it dropped to eighth this year.

The Hawkeye State was named the best place to retire due to its lower cost of living, affordable but high quality healthcare and low crime.

The other states that round out the top five are Delaware, Missouri, Mississippi and West Virginia.

Experts say older Americans shouldn’t rule out places that aren’t traditionally top of mind for retirement.

As for the worst states for retiring, the bottom five are all in the northeast and west, primarily because of the cost of living. They include Massachusetts, Washington State, California, New York and Alaska.

