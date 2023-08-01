Shower and storm chances pick up tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After another summerlike day, we could see some areas of much-needed rainfall develop later tonight.

Expect partly cloudy skies throughout today, with temperatures that reach the mid to even upper 80s in some cases. There will be a somewhat noticeable amount of humidity in the air, too. Overall, though, not bad for the first day of August.

As a frontal boundary lifts just slightly to the northeast tonight, it could focus the next round of shower and storm activity along it more toward our region. This takes place later tonight into Wednesday morning, with the potential for some decent rainfall totals of 1 inch or more possible. The most likely area to see this would be our northeast Missouri counties, but southeast Iowa also has a shot at this beneficial rain.

Additional scattered storms are possible Wednesday as highs get held back in the upper 70s due to those and more cloud cover, generally. Temperatures warm a bit to wrap up the work week, but a renewed chance for occasional showers and storms returns Friday into the end of the weekend.

A cold front at the end of the weekend pushes highs back toward the upper 70s and low 80s to being the following work week.

