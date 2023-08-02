Flash flooding possible with storms containing heavy rainfall

Areas of showers and storms, potentially producing flash flooding, are possible today.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Widespread showers and storms could affect parts of our area over the next 12 to 24 hours, providing the threat for flash flooding.

Expect this activity to be especially heavy in our northeast Missouri counties, where a Flood Watch is in effect this morning. Some Flash Flood Warnings have also been noted. Just remember, turn around don’t drown; no amount of flowing water is safe to cross, and seemingly standing water can also cause serious issues and jeopardize your safety. It’s better to just find an alternate route.

Additional storms could develop this afternoon, then again tonight in some of the same areas that saw heavy rainfall this morning. Fortunately, we’ll likely catch a bit of a break from the rain on Thursday into Friday. Temperatures today are held back into the upper 70s due to clouds and some rainfall, but return to at least the mid 80s to wrap up the work week.

This weekend could feature more shower and storm activity at times, before a transition to somewhat more consistently cooler temperatures for a few days early next week. Then, expect highs in the upper 70s once again.

