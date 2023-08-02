Heavy rainfall possible overnight and Wednesday

Heavy rainfall possible overnight and Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Showers and storms are possible overnight tonight with heavy rain possible at times. The heaviest rainfall is expected in Northern Missouri where more than 2 inches of rain is possible. Farther north in Iowa more than 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall is possible with isolated higher amounts. A Flood Watch is in effect for our Missouri Counties starting at 11 p.m. tonight and continuing into Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain is expected to begin in our Northern Missouri counties starting after midnight tonight and reach our Iowa Counties by early Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain should end by midday with scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. Overnight, lows will cool into the upper 60s.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

After Wednesday, we’ll be dry on Thursday and Friday before a low pressure system brings another chance for showers and storms into the region for the weekend.

