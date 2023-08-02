More showers possible overnight & Thursday

More showers possible overnight & Thursday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and wet day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. A few more showers and storms are possible overnight, especially in Northern Missouri. That being said, by Thursday morning scattered showers are expected across the region and will continue through the afternoon. The rain should clear out by the evening hours leaving behind a partly cloudy sky for Thursday night. Lows tonight will cool into the upper 60s. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 80s.

Friday looks dry with a mostly cloudy sky. However, more showers and storms are possible this weekend as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest.

