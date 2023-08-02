Taylor Swift gives $55M in bonuses to crew

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Taylor Swift has given more than $55 million to her Eras tour crew, People magazine reported.

That includes dancers, riggers, sound technicians and caterers.

The Grammy winner has been on tour since March.

Each concert includes 44 songs that span her entire career.

Later this month, Swift takes the Eras tour to Latin America and then heads across the pond to Europe, Asia and Australia in 2024.

