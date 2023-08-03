18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms

A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – An 18-year-old died after being hit by a tire in a construction zone on an interstate highway in Kentucky Wednesday night.

According to a police report, crews took Braxton Willoughby to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and hit Willoughby, causing traumatic injuries to his torso.

The report did not confirm whether he was working in the construction zone.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rainfall possible overnight and Wednesday
Heavy rainfall possible overnight and Wednesday
One dead in Davenport rollover crash
Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible today.
Flash flooding possible with storms containing heavy rainfall
Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September...
City of Ottumwa dismisses three firefighters for misconduct

Latest News

Children younger than 8 would only be allowed 40 minutes of phone time.
China proposes limiting children's smartphone time
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September
FILE - Bottles of Bud Light beer are seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., April 25, 2023....
Bud Light parent says US market share stabilizing after transgender promotion cost sales
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September